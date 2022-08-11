BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest takes a lot of planning, organizers, vendors and artists, but it wouldn't be what it is without all of the volunteers.
69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Cory Stevens, the volunteer internship programs manager with ArtsQuest, for more on how it all works.
He's responsible for enlisting just about every volunteer, and this year, there are about 1,000 of them.
"So it's a huge effort to coordinate about 1,000 people every year," he said. "Musikfest is a volunteer-run festival, it has been since 1984. And we're very fortunate to be working with a lot of volunteers who have been for here for 20 plus years, or even all 39."
So what exactly do the volunteers do?
Stevens said 'festers will find volunteers pouring beer, at cash conversion booths, selling Coke bottles, and even working in staging to help load and unload band equipment between shows.
Volunteer supervisors work side-by-side with staff to make sure everything is running smoothly, Stevens said.
Many members of the ArtsQuest crew arrive on the grounds around 7 a.m. every morning of the festival, and don't leave until 1 a.m. the next morning.
"And we repeat that for 10 days straight," Stevens said.
And you can still volunteer for this year's Musikfest, just visit ArtsQuest's website.
As soon as Musikfest is over, ArtsQuest is quickly getting ready for the next event, Stevens said.