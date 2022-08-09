BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is doing its part to make the overall festival experience available to everyone.
This year, they're taking things one step further to make that possible.
"We are providing and facilitating an inclusion zone," said Leah Barron, program director of Accessible Festivals.
ArtsQuest has partnered with nonprofit Accessible Festivals for Musikfest.
"The fact that they're open to posting, you know, this dedicated space, and have been so supportive of all of the technology and bringing all of this, and it's just really, really forward thinking on their part," Barron said.
Inclusion zones are featured on both the north and south sides.
"The original idea and intention of the inclusion zone was to be sensory supportive. So if somebody had autism, or some other sensory processing challenge, that they would be able to utilize the space if they needed to," Barron said.
From coloring books, to fidget toys, puzzles or bubbles, it's a great place to relax or cool off.
There's also access to assistive technology, like silent sound system headphones.
The headphones, featuring three different channels, have the ability to tap in to certain stages at the festival to give a better listening experience to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing, or for someone looking to have a more controlled sound volume.
"And then in addition, we have these sub packs, which is a wearable system," Barron explained. "It taps into allowing you to feel the bass in the drums. So it makes it a really multi-sensory experience for people."
Ultimately, Barron says Musikfest is doing a great job going beyond the scope of the ADA to make for an incredible 10-day experience for all.