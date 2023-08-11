BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is the biggest event of the year in the Lehigh Valley: so big that performers take to stages all across the City of Bethlehem. Festival goers say the experiences can be different depending on where you are: north or south. And organizers say it's almost like going to two different festivals.
But which side is better? That depends on who you ask.
"I prefer the north side," Bill Nolte, from Lopatcong Township, N.J., said.
"I prefer the south," his wife, Diane Nolte, said.
It's not exactly West Side Story. But 'festers say they have noticed a difference between the north side and the south side of Musikfest, as it's evolved over the years.
"It's a juxtaposition," Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest, told 69 News. "You can experience almost two festivals in the same city."
Hilgert says ever since the 10-day tunes extravaganza expanded from just the north side of Bethlehem to include the south side back in 2011, each side has developed its own distinct personality.
"I would say the north side is a lot of...I call it more tank tops and flip flops. And the south side might be a little bit more golf shorts and collared shirts," Hilgert said.
And fest-goers agree.
"The south is a lot quieter. And the north has a lot more action going on," said one festival goer.
Some say they prefer the spread-out, eclectic platzes and free music on the north side, while others like the fact that everything is closer to access, with more of the paid staging on the south side.
So the question remains: which side is the best side?
"I liked the fact that everything's condensed here on the south side," AnnaMarie Culver, from Bethlehem, said.
"North side is just so beautiful," Casey Reeman, from Bethlehem, said.
"I like the vibes better on the south side," Tasha Uliano, from Philadelphia, said. "I think that the vibes are just like, cooler."
Mark Freece, from Harleysville, says he likes to end his day on the south side.
"I like the north just as much, don't get me wrong," Freece said. "I think there's a lot more selection in the north here during the day."
"I prefer the south right now, although they could have a little bit more action going on to draw more crowds here," Nolte said.
"I prefer the north side because there's so much going on over there," her husband, Bill Nolte, said.
Star-crossed lovers? Maybe not exactly. Because at the end of the day:
"Actually, both," Diane said. "The whole Musikfest is a beautiful, beautiful venue, no matter what side. But I prefer this."
Hilgert adds, since that expansion from using just the north side to utilizing both sides, the economic impact has been an increase of tens of millions of dollars: from about $40 million in 2010 to about $77 million in 2022.