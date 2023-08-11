BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From jam band Mosey Beat, to singer/songwriter Pentley Holmes, to quirky guitarist Dave Fry, Lehigh Valley-based musicians are heard loud and clear throughout Musikfest.
The festival has been part of Bethlehem-based Mosey Beat's summer playlist since 2016.
"It's kind of a unique experience to be able to reach a new audience than you might get just going playing bars or somebody's backyard," said band member Taylor O'Connor.
30% of Musikfest's 460 acts stem from within a 30-mile radius of the Lehigh Valley. For Easton-based Holmes, the boost from Musikfest is immediately seen.
"I'll play a gig at Musikfest and then I'll look at my inbox like a couple of days later, it would just be like somebody I'd never heard of reaching out to me letting me know where they saw me and how much they loved it and then it's just like, you know, just goes from there. It's like a rolling snowball," he said.
ArtsQuest Programming Director Shayna Super leads her own team picking the bands out of more than 1,000 submissions. She says they want to keep the community feel of the festival.
"It's just, it's right in your backyard. This like really high-caliber talent," she said.
For Fry, who's played all 40 festivals, it's a chance to try out new material. He trades what he calls a sophisticated audience for a larger one.
"Then take that material down to the Philadelphia Folk Festival, play it, that stuff in front of thousands of people," he said.
The search for next year's acts starts as soon as the festival is over.