BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year.
A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz.
"It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis.
Barry and Nodjya Davis met over 35 years ago at the Bethlehem Area Public Library. Barry was 13 and Nodjya was 14.
They lost touch, but then found their way back to one another through Facebook.
The pair fell in love, and decided to get married.
When it came time to pick a venue, it was a no-brainer.
"He's like, 'do you wanna get married at the library at Musikfest?' I'm like, 'for real?' And here we are," said Nodjya Davis.
They said what better celebration than the 11-day event in Bethlehem.
"Musikfest has always been my thing since it started, I couldn't wait to get back here," said Nodjya Davis.
We asked them what advice they would give to anyone watching.
"Follow your heart, really…marry your best friend," said Nodjya Davis.