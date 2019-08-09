Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As we head into the final weekend of Bethlehem's biggest outdoor event of the year, local businesses are taking stock of their haul so far.

The nice weather this year for Musikfest has businesses on Main Street raking in the cash.

Some, like the Hotel Bethlehem, are breaking records.

"Will be a record year assuming the weather holds up the way it is," Bruce Haines, the hotel's managing partner, said.

"Oh lovely this is a gift. This is more money than I make on a hot sunny day In August," Arlene Brockell, owner of Chocolate Lab, said.

It's a constant stream of people coming in all day long," Donald Flad with Tapas on Main said.

Everyone is grateful for the exposure.

"The whole town is alive it's the biggest party of the year how could you not have fun," Brockell said.

"Musikfest is just great for the community it's an asset it brings millions of people into town," Flad said.

However, they're also grateful it's almost over.

"I'm very tired and I'm happy that it's almost over my hands are numb but it's a lot of fun," Brockell said.