BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest says more than 1.3 million people descended on Bethlehem for Musikfest this year, making it the most-attended Musikfest ever.
ArtsQuest says attendees came from 46 states and 10 countries. All that tourism can be big business for those near the action, depending on where they're located.
"Our business probably in both Donegal Square and Red Stag doubled in both places over what a normal week would be, so no complaints," said owner Neville Gardner. "We're happy to see it come and we're always happy to see it go, because you know it's always a little crazy."
Since both businesses are right off Main Street, the 11-day festival is always a big boost.
"The nice thing about Musikfest this year was Main Street had acts going on all day long," Gardner said.
Initial estimates of the economic impact are north of $70 million, but ArtsQuest says it won't have an official number until next month. However, not every business benefits. For some shops, it can be the slowest week of the year but that doesn't necessarily mean they mind.
"We grew up in the Lehigh Valley. We've been going to Musikfest our whole lives, we love it. It's just a little slower on this side of the neighborhood," said Jordan Serulneck, owner of Seven Sirens Brewing.
The brewery is only about a block from the Hill-to-Hill bridge on the south side, but the fest has consistently been one of his slowest weeks.
"We kind of attribute that to our geographic location. They're super busy by the SteelStacks and on Main Street. I love that they get a ton of business and recognition, but I know a lot of other business in the area kind of shutdown for the week, go on vacation," Serulneck said. "In the future, we're definitely trying to engage that walk-in traffic a lot more."