BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Things are much quieter in Bethlehem now that Musikfest 2023 is officially a wrap.
This year was a big year for the festival being the 40th anniversary of Musikfest.
Over the course of the 11 days there were 500 performances with 17 genres of music.
Aome big names made their way to Bethlehem like Maren Morris and indie-pop trio AJR.
For the most part the festival went off without a hitch, say organizers.
"We had a little liquid sunshine on Monday and Thursday and then we had a brief stop on Saturday, but the storm did not materialize. Thrilled that we've got partners here that are helping look at that weather along with the law enforcement agencies, the city, so it's all hands on deck," said Kassie Hilgert, President of ArtsQuest.
Last year's numbers were a record high for attendance, with 1.2 million people in attendance. This years numbers are still being calculated.