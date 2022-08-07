BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Musikfest is a Lehigh Valley staple, drawing in crowds for 39 years.
The streets were filled with veteran Festers walking around with their mugs from years past, vendors that have become household names, and performers who've hit the stage year after year.
But believe it or not, that's not the case for everyone.
"It's my first time!" said Bradley Krisanits, South Carolina.
Chris Kondravy, singer and drummer of My Brother Below said, "This is our first time performing during Musikfest."
Pamela Krisanits, also of South Carolina, said, "This is my first year."
According to Charisse McGill, owner of French Toast Bites, "This is our first time vending at Musikfest."
Festival-goers look forward to everything the event has to offer, whether it's enjoying the bands, chomping down on some Aw Shucks corn, or filling their mugs until sunset.
So what made these first-timers want to join in on the fun?
"This is one of the biggest music festivals in the United States," Kondravy said.
"It was voted like number one music festival in the country," said McGill.
"Every single person I've talked to says this is the thing we need to do," Krisanits said.
"It's the best show around," said Vanessa Link, owner of Collective Curiosity. "I've had a great time."
Now the first-timers, whether they are vendors or visitors, say this event has lived up to the hype.