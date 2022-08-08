BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's back and better than ever. After a 12-year hiatus, Musikfest brought back a family-friendly area at Payrow Plaza.
Many people wanted another addition to Musikfest this year, so organizers decided to bring something back, and that's how Stadtplatz was formed.
"Ever since it left here 12 years ago, people are like, 'when are you coming back to Payrow Plaza?'" said J. William Reynolds, Bethlehem mayor. "Very quickly the City of Bethlehem said, 'we need to do this, this is the way to bring back Musikfest.'"
From the north to the south sides, and everything else in between across historic Bethlehem, there's city hall.
Reynolds says there is something special about having the largest non-gated festival in the U.S. making its presence known in the heart of town.
"Just seeing the joy and energy and excitement going on here reminds you why Bethlehem is such a special place and community," he said.
Reynolds says catering to what the people want is incredibly important.
The city and organizers listened, and then followed through.
"On the private sector, we've got ArtsQuest doing planning. On the public sector, we have the City of Bethlehem," Reynolds said. "We get everyone in the same room, decide what we need to do for the city, and then go from there."
Aside from the incredible views from the performance stage, you won't find yourself bored as you make your way through the area.
"It's very family-friendly, so a lot of people brought kids, and it's centrally located," Reynolds said. "Diverse set of musical choices and acts, and same thing with the food."
Performances at Stadtplatz start at 5 p.m. every evening.
Musikfest runs through August 14.