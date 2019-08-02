Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This 36th year of Musikfest kicked off with a timeless band. Earth Wind and Fire drew in hundreds from across the Lehigh Valley and beyond Thursday night.

While excited fans packed the stands to hear those iconic sounds, others roamed the SteelStacks sampling food, drinks and enjoying the rich traditions of Musikfest.

The ten-day event features more than 500 acts and performers.

No matter your music of choose, everyone on this opening night could agree Earth Wind and Fire brought down the house