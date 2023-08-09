BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's halfway through Musikfest, but there's still plenty of live music left to enjoy.
69 News at Noon is spotlighting musicians who you'll be able to catch on the festival's free stages.
Singer-songwriter Erin Fox, of Erin Fox and the Hounds, joined the 69 News' Blakely McHugh at the Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem.
Erin Fox will play Wednesday at 4 p.m. on the Lagerplatz stage, and Erin Fox and the Hounds will play at 6:30 p.m. at the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage.
Take a listen to her preview performance in the video window above.