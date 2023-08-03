BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 40th Musikfest is set to get underway in Bethlehem.
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the festival Thursday afternoon ahead of a 5 p.m. kickoff of preview night.
The 11-day festival will feature musicians representing all genres.
Headliners include Walk the Moon, Keith Sweat and Monica, the Goo Goo Dolls, Maren Morris and Train.
An old favorite is returning, Cast in Bronze.
Musikfest officials say there will also be plenty of performances by local and international musicians.
"We have different musicians, 30% of them are local to the Lehigh Valley, that's awesome, we love supporting our local music community and giving them the opportunity to play in front of thousands of people," said Curt Mosel, chief operating officer of ArtsQuest. "But then we also bring in bands from far away. This year we have a band coming in all the way from Germany called Dizzy Bee so we really try to bring in something new and different each year."
During the festival, there will be cooling stations set up around the area, so the only hot things here will be the music, food and fun.