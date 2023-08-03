BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest mayhem has taken over Bethlehem.
The festival's preview night brought thousands from all over the world to SteelStacks.
Music, food, friends, and family - what more could you ask for?
"Nothing better than this in the middle of the summer!" said Early from Hoboken, New Jersey.
"I love going to festivals. There's something about the food, the joy, the culture that's always here," said Gregory from Hoboken, New Jersey.
"I really think the preview night is a good time to grab a mug, grab some foods, grab some friends, come hang," said Alanna Camelo of Philipsburg, New Jersey.
Hang out, they did.
Thousands of people enjoyed free performances and lines of people waited for Thursday's big ticketed event: AJR.
"I am so excited. I've been looking forward to this concert since it was announced. Huge AJR fan!" added Camelo.
Custom shades distinguished some from the rest.
"They had a craft thing beforehand, so we decided we wanted to go do it. Stand out in the crowd," said Sarah Varano of Bethlehem.
Many fans expressed relief that Mother Nature decided to cooperate.
"We are so lucky. It's been so hot," said Lynda. "A little breeze. 70's. It's beautiful."
"This is a great night for it, and my son did the spin a wheel and got an umbrella, just in case, so if it does rain, we will be selling it for $19.95, but we'll take beer in addition to that," joked Dustin Jones of Virginia Beach.
Jones and his son, Bryson, drove a long way for the festivities.
"This kicks off our second annual father-son weekend. Last year was Chicago. This year is Bethlehem and New York City," added Jones.
They're seeing AJR Thursday, Walk the Moon Friday, and hoping to come away with one thing.
"Memories," said Bryson.
Others, though, hope to leave with something else.
"The mugs," said Emmalie Trexler of Bethlehem.
"The mugs," said Branson Trexler. "Because this one lights up. It's cool because you can show people I was here."
Because if you didn't get a Musikfest mug, did you even go?
There was a great backdrop and good music, including free performances for those who can't afford to buy a ticket. The good news is that it all starts all over again Friday.