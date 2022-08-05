BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What do you get when you combine the best music and festival in the Lehigh Valley?
Musikfest, of course!
“We're going to run into people we haven't seen for many years. We're going to run into neighbors like we saw yesterday, said Musikfest lifer Jon Lunger.
Whether you're a lifer or a rookie here are some tips from the pros before you go.
“I think for those that have never done it, maybe having a little bit of a plan of attack,” starts Jon.
There’s even a free Musikfest app powered by PNC where you can make your own schedule and it’s even got a map.
Some other basic tips…
“Sunscreen, lots of sunscreen, and bring your mug but wash your mug out before you get down here. Make sure you're not neglecting water. There are cooling stations this year, as well,” Jon Lunger.
But Jon's best piece of advice??
“Do five minutes of stretching before you leave for music fast and your body will thank you the next day.”
As always, feel free to dress to impress but keep comfort on the mind and maybe break out that wallet, too.
“Buy some amazing swag helped keep the festival free. And it's basically your next outfit for the next time you come down to Musikfest,” suggests Jon.
He says keep parking simple by utilizing off-site parking and the shuttle system.
But the most important thing? Have fun!
“Well, yeah, it's implied. Have fun when you're at Musikfest!” says Jon.