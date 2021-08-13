BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The streets of Musikfest and Bethlehem will light up red Friday night to highlight and remember the past year we've had.
"It'll be a powerful moment, so you'll have hundreds of red luminaries lit up," said Marc Rittle, executive director of New Bethany Ministries.
ArtsQuest and New Bethany Ministries teamed up to present Poppies of Remembrance, Lanterns of Hope, pausing all music at Musikfest at 7 p.m. Friday.
"This is an opportunity remember both the public health crisis and the economic crisis," Rittle said.
He says it's dedicated to remembering lives lost to COVID-19 and highlighting those who serve on the front lines, remembering what has transpired to get to the point of having Musikfest this year.
"We took the idea of the poppies and combined that with the idea of the lanterns," Rittle said.
For decades, New Bethany Ministries has held Luminaria Night in Bethlehem. The idea for Friday essentially stemmed from that event, where residents and businesses light white lanterns across the city.
"Around the holidays, we say be the light in your neighbor's darkest hour, so people who are hungry, homeless, or don't have the means to live on in a daily basis," Rittle said.
Both ArtsQuest and New Bethany Ministries say it's the perfect way to raise awareness, and help support them in their own missions to provide access to the arts and support those experiencing poverty, hunger and homelessness.
Red lanterns are being sold for $9 each, and can still be purchased through Musikfest's website.
The money raised will be split evenly between ArtsQuest and New Bethany Ministries.