BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In the 39 years since it started, Musikfest has dealt with the many ups and downs of the economy.
This year, vendors are juggling with how to deal with inflation. They want to keep customers happy, but also need to stay in business.
"Prices are way up," said Ryan Oberdick, an owner of Whisker Biscuits.
It's something you seemingly hear about everything, everywhere, including at Musikfest.
"Flour is more money," Oberdick said about the ingredients he uses for his products. "Peanut butter is more money. Chicken went through the roof."
Fest-goers may notice some of their favorite foods and products costing them more than usual.
Some vendors, like Whisker Biscuits, are trying to keep prices the same for as long as they can and taking the hit themselves.
"We're having a very good year sales-wise, but a lot of that is going to be eroded by the inflation," said Oberdick.
"I haven't raised my prices yet," said George Gilreath, the owner of Casa De Jorge Salsa. "A lot of my competition has raised their prices, so I'm making my money up in volume, but I don't know what's going to happen this fall, because they said there's going to be some bigger ones this fall."
As veteran vendor Gilreath explains, packaging is a struggle.
"Just the cost of jars have went up probably 50%," said Gilreath.
"Things like bottles, caps, anything glass that's heavy and comes through shipping has been more expensive for us to acquire and more time-consuming us to acquire," said Linda Shanahan, the co-owner of Bluestem Botanicals.
Some small business owners are working as many event hours as they can to avoid paying extra labor costs for the festival.
It's organic farm Bluestem Botanicals' first time at Musikfest.
"The basics, like food and fuel, that people are feeling the pinch on most directly are impacting small businesses just as much and supporting small businesses, every dollar you spend in your community goes much farther," said Shanahan.
Some vendors say they talk amongst each other and share ideas and techniques to keep the money flowing during these tough times.