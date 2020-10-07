BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The postponed Willie Nelson show originally scheduled for Musikfest 2020 now has an official date next year.
Willie Nelson & Family was rescheduled for a Musikfest preview night performance on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, officials said.
Organizers are reaching out to ticketholders with options, Musikfest said.
Several of the main stage performances from 2020 have already been rescheduled for 2021, including Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, set for Aug. 7 and Aug. 12 respectively.
Musikfest 2020 was virtual this year, with dozens of performers.