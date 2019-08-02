 
Musikfest

New designs, twists mark Musikfest t-shirts and mugs this year

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 05:34 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

New designs, twists mark Musikfest t-shirts and mugs this year

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A lot of folks will be grooving Thursday night as Earth Wind and Fire kicks off Musikfest in Bethlehem.

This year's tie dye T-shirt is really cool and has some new features that will make your time listening to tunes at Musikfest even more memorable.

"This year we went a little different. We were able to put the band lineup of the free stage bands on the back of it for the very first time. A really great way to remember the festival," John Lunger, director of marketing for ArtsQuest, said.

Also on this year's Musikfest Tie Dye t-shirt is an image from its iconic poster. Musikfest officials say that's not the only new design.

The 36th year t-shirts are paying homage to Musikfest's humble beginnings with an original logo and several incorporating the historic Bethlehem Steel stacks in artistic, bright and soft offerings for festers.

There's even a new twist on the must-have Musikfest mug.

"It's new and improved it's got more settings than it ever has before and it's certainly a lot sturdier," Lunger said.

Lunger says every year festers make buying mugs and t-shirts part of their tradition.

Lunger says it's just one way to keep the music playing.

"There's almost 400 artists, food and beverage is a great way to support the festival but buying some of the official merchandise is a great way to kind of help keep the festival free," Lunger said.

Lunger says this year's tie dye t-shirt is a limited run, and once it's out they will not be making any more.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Fest Cam: Daily Photo Galleries

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 3rd, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 3rd, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Sunday, August 4th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Sunday, August 4th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 10th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 10th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Entertainment Headlines

Out and About: It's Musikfest time

Out and About: It's Musikfest time

It's August and that means it's time for Musikfest, the nation's largest free music festival.

Read More »
Dems' second night debate drew 11.3 million viewers on TV, online

Dems' second night debate drew 11.3 million viewers on TV, online

Copyright 2019 CNN

The reality shows and dramas on broadcast TV couldn't even come close to matching the Democratic debate on CNN on Wednesday night.

Read More »
Patrick Swayze remembered in 'I Am Patrick Swayze' trailer

Patrick Swayze remembered in 'I Am Patrick Swayze' trailer

Getty Images

The many shades of Patrick Swayze are revealed through interviews with his friends and co-stars in the upcoming documentary "I Am Patrick Swayze."

Read More »
A$AP Rocky says he was 'scared' in assault trial testimony

A$AP Rocky says he was 'scared' in assault trial testimony

Getty Images

American rapper A$AP Rocky appealed for "justice" at his assault trial in Sweden on Thursday and testified that he had acted in self-defense during a "scary" June street fight.

Read More »
Jerry Garcia remembered on birthday

Jerry Garcia remembered on birthday

CLender/Wikimedia

There was a "Ripple" of birthday love for Jerry Garcia across social media Thursday.

Read More »
Elizabeth Taylor's 'Green Goddess' Rolls-Royce for sale

Elizabeth Taylor's 'Green Goddess' Rolls-Royce for sale

Guernsey's via CNN

Synonymous with Hollywood glamor and style, Elizabeth Taylor's life off-screen became as famed as her on-screen exploits. Now, the Oscar-winning star's custom-built convertible car, nicknamed "the Green Goddess" is expected to fetch up to $2 million at a New York auction.

Read More »
Rare first edition Harry Potter book sells for $34,500 at auction

Rare first edition Harry Potter book sells for $34,500 at auction

Hansons via CNN

It didn't seem like an auspicious purchase at the time: a discarded library book bought for £1 (about $1.20) at a rummage sale, one of a handful picked up to read on vacation.

Read More »
Dwayne Johnson still trying to save Hawaiian volcano

Dwayne Johnson still trying to save Hawaiian volcano

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has said he's not joining the 2020 race for the White House, but he still sounds like he'd be a great candidate.

Read More »

This Week's Circulars

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

News Direct From Entertainment Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

In case you missed it...

Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire

Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire

Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township

Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township

Body of toddler identified as missing 2-year-old
Medford Police Department via CNN

Body of toddler identified as missing 2-year-old

Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
69 News

Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win

Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Organization in hush money investigation
Copyright 2019 CNN

Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Organization in hush money investigation

El Salvador man dies in US custody in New Mexico
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

El Salvador man dies in US custody in New Mexico

Record heat waves might have made July the hottest month ever
Copyright 2019 CNN

Record heat waves might have made July the hottest month ever

Pilot makes emergency landing on highway
CNN Video

Pilot makes emergency landing on highway

Woman goes to shelter, asks for dogs there the longest
KGPE, KSEE via CNN

Woman goes to shelter, asks for dogs there the longest

US scaling back Afghanistan embassy at crucial moment in peace talks
CNN Video

US scaling back Afghanistan embassy at crucial moment in peace talks

Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program

Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program

CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire

CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire

Positive Parenting: Middle school can be tough for both moms and kids

Positive Parenting: Middle school can be tough for both moms and kids

Defense secretary to review $10B cloud contract before it's awarded
Getty Images

Defense secretary to review $10B cloud contract before it's awarded

Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding

Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding

FDA and CDC: Don't touch pig ear treats or feed them to your dog
CDC

FDA and CDC: Don't touch pig ear treats or feed them to your dog

An emu is on the loose in North Carolina
Orange County Animal Services via CNN

An emu is on the loose in North Carolina

LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County

LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County

Team working to restore Ghost Light Inn in Bucks County

Team working to restore Ghost Light Inn in Bucks County

Cleanup continues after hazmat situation in Reading

Cleanup continues after hazmat situation in Reading

Latest From The Newsroom

Queen of Instagram Poll