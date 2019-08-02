New designs, twists mark Musikfest t-shirts and mugs this year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A lot of folks will be grooving Thursday night as Earth Wind and Fire kicks off Musikfest in Bethlehem.
This year's tie dye T-shirt is really cool and has some new features that will make your time listening to tunes at Musikfest even more memorable.
"This year we went a little different. We were able to put the band lineup of the free stage bands on the back of it for the very first time. A really great way to remember the festival," John Lunger, director of marketing for ArtsQuest, said.
Also on this year's Musikfest Tie Dye t-shirt is an image from its iconic poster. Musikfest officials say that's not the only new design.
The 36th year t-shirts are paying homage to Musikfest's humble beginnings with an original logo and several incorporating the historic Bethlehem Steel stacks in artistic, bright and soft offerings for festers.
There's even a new twist on the must-have Musikfest mug.
"It's new and improved it's got more settings than it ever has before and it's certainly a lot sturdier," Lunger said.
Lunger says every year festers make buying mugs and t-shirts part of their tradition.
Lunger says it's just one way to keep the music playing.
"There's almost 400 artists, food and beverage is a great way to support the festival but buying some of the official merchandise is a great way to kind of help keep the festival free," Lunger said.
Lunger says this year's tie dye t-shirt is a limited run, and once it's out they will not be making any more.
