BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From vegan, to keto, to gluten free to vegetarian, ArtsQuest starts working on the menus for the headlining acts in April, all to make sure the band is in the right culinary tune for a healthy performance.
While the musical headliners entertain crowds from the main stage, ArtsQuest Executive Chef Julie Marbles conducts her own culinary concert backstage.
"Right now, I'm throwing together a salad for the green room. Just going to use some roasted vegetables, fresh pepper," she said.
From carbs, to greens, to special requests to dietary restrictions, Marbles leads a band of 44 people. They come from across the country to work 12-plus-hour days, providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to all 11 headlining acts, their crew, family and friends, which can be up to 90 people at a time.
"When someone asks me what my job entails, I say organization, math, time management, and if you can do all three, you're golden," she said.
"Being able to provide a little bit of home to them with comfort food is one of the most gratifying things for me," said ArtsQuest's Alli Poczak.
This includes those off-note requests those in the limelight can be famous for.
"You hear of the items like M&M's being split into different bowls. It's all of those things to make them feel at home," Poczak said.
The amount of food can feed over 700 people throughout the headliner tour.