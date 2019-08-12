Over 1.2 million guests visit Lehigh Valley for Musikfest, setting record

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest set an all-time attendance record in 2019, according to ArtsQuest.

More than 1.2 million guests visited the Lehigh Valley for Musikfest. That tops the previous record of 1,196,000 set in 2017.

During Musikfest 2019, people came from 46 states and 26 countries.

This year's festival featured 400 performers from 27 states and five countries, with performers and artists offering more than 500 performances during the event's 11-day run.

Musikfest started in 1984 as a community festival.

"The combination of so many great artists, new attractions and exceptional weather drew excellent crowds at this year's festival," ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert said.