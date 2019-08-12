Over 1.2 million guests visit Lehigh Valley for Musikfest, setting record
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest set an all-time attendance record in 2019, according to ArtsQuest.
More than 1.2 million guests visited the Lehigh Valley for Musikfest. That tops the previous record of 1,196,000 set in 2017.
During Musikfest 2019, people came from 46 states and 26 countries.
This year's festival featured 400 performers from 27 states and five countries, with performers and artists offering more than 500 performances during the event's 11-day run.
Musikfest started in 1984 as a community festival.
"The combination of so many great artists, new attractions and exceptional weather drew excellent crowds at this year's festival," ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert said.
Over the past three years, we've focused on enhancing our visual arts programming, attractions and family activities to complement the music and food at Musikfest and it has paid off. This event was started to draw visitors to the city's downtown, so it was great to see so many people checking out the restaurants and businesses on Main Street, the SouthSide and other areas of Bethlehem.
