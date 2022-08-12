BETHELHEM, Pa. - People are getting excited for Ja Rule and Ashanti to hit the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Friday night.

One producer and rapper from the Lehigh Valley is being given the opportunity to open for them.

"It's definitely a top moment in my career so far, doing something like this," said Red McFly, who's opening for Ja Rule. "I appreciate Musikfest giving an opportunity like that to an artist in the area," said McFly.

McFly is from Allentown. He's been rapping and producing for years. His music career was officially solidified when big-name artists like Kanye West and French Montana rapped over his beats.

"It's always great to have artists you looked up to think something sounded good enough to collaborate on," said McFly.

"That's still a beautiful thing for me. Still blows my mind," he continued.

On Friday, McFly will perform right in his own backyard, he says the opportunity to open for a big-name artist in front of a Lehigh Valley audience-should be inspiration for others.

"I'm basically just opening the door for someone next to do something greater than I'm doing," said McFly.

He hopes Friday's performance will start someone else's career.

So, they can open for a big name at Musikfest one day too

"If I can do something like that, to me that's a high achievement right there," said McFly.

He was live from the Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem on 69 News at Noon, ahead of opening Friday night for Ja Rule and Ashanti.

5:00 WATCH: Red Mcfly on 69 News at Noon ahead of Musikfest Red Mcfly is a producer, rapper and artist from Allentown, and he's opening for Ja Rule and Ashanti at Musikfest.