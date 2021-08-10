A bunch of college buddies playing Celtic music in the streets has grown into a brand of high-energy folk music.

Scythian is stopping at Musikfest as part of its album release tour. It's a perfect fit, since the band says Musikfest is one of its "most favorite festivals on the planet."

WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba was joined by Dan Fedoryka and the rest of the band on 69 News at Noon to talk about performing Monday night, and give a preview of Tuesday night's performance.