...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values to around 100 on Wednesday and up to
104 Thursday.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Eastern Monmouth and
Coastal Ocean. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extended period of hot and humid
conditions is expected Wednesday and Thursday and may continue
through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid
70s will not provide much relief from the heat. The hottest
period is expected Thursday and Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&