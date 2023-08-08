BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest isn't only helping bands get their names out; it's also giving some local businesses in Bethlehem a big boost.
During the 10-day event, some see their foot traffic double.
Anywhere between 900,000 to more than 1 million people are expected to pay Bethlehem a visit over Musikfest's 10-day itinerary. According to the U.S. census, just 77,000 people live within the city's limits.
The visitors have to hydrate, grab a bite to eat, and use the bathroom; where do you think they go?
"It's time to work," said Lehigh Pizza Partner Lucas Gouvalis.
In the city's southside, Lehigh Pizza partners say festival goers like to top a long day off with a slice.
"We get slammed at the end of the night, if it starts raining, or bad weather," said Lehigh Pizza Partner George Lioudis.
During each of the two weekends of the festival, the place also gets packed.
"The foot traffic definitely picks up," explained Gouvalis. "It's something we kind of lost after COVID."
"We sell a lot of individual slices," added Lioudis. "We sell a lot of single beer, you know. They'll fill up their mug before they go there."
On the city's northside, it's no different; crowds of people explore local shops and restaurants on Main Street.
"It is phenomenal," said Dan Withrow, director of food and beverage for Hotel B Ice Cream.
It may be a Tuesday, but you wouldn't know it based on the line inside Hotel B Ice Cream. Withrow says the volume of people is double what it would normally be, and it may be all Mother Nature's fault.
"It's busy," added Withrow. "I think this is a makeup from yesterday because of our rain out."
Two Musikfest specials are also sweetening the deal.
"We have the true churro ice cream sundae, which has been selling like madhouse this year for us. It's been great," he added.
Over the festival's first weekend, Withrow says Hotel B Ice Cream set a record for the number of customers who visited.
For Lehigh Pizza, Musikfest is also a chance to meet other local businesses.
"The vendors come to us, and they get food while they're preparing and setting up," added Lioudis.
The shop - which is a sponsor of the festival - also supplies volunteers with boxes of 'za.
Even some of the headliners pay a visit. Lioudis can remember the time he delivered pizza to the late Aaron Carter.
"They actually had me deliver a pizza for him on stage," laughed Lioudis. "That was pretty different, I guess."
Interestingly enough, Lioudis says some businesses close shop during the festival to avoid what has been described as chaos; others, he says, lose business to festival vendors.
The ones we spoke with say they are especially looking forward to the weekend - namely Saturday, because that's when things spike.