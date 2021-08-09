BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There's a way to stay active while listening to your favorite music at Musikfest.
"We are challenging folks to walk in between each venue to hear the great music and while they are walking to rack up some miles and promote their physical fitness," says Rejika Reed, Vice President of Community Health at St. Luke’s University Health Network.
St Luke's University Health Network is partnering with ArtsQuest to put concert-goers to work by challenging 10 miles in 10 days.
"To combine the arts with health," continued Reed. "Understanding the connections to be made between enjoying the arts and also being healthy."
There's incentive for those that accept the challenge.
"Anyone who meets this challenge is entered into a drawing to win two front-row tickets for next year's main stage lineup at Musikfest," said Reed.
The idea stems from a larger program that's been around since 2013, called Get Your Tail on the Trail. The goal is to log 165 miles between May and November.
"This is a nice way to jump start that and keep moving," Reed continued.
The health organization says this week is the perfect time to get out, move and groove and join thousands of other people across the Lehigh Valley who keep active daily.
"We've had over 10,000 participants who have logged more than 5 million miles to date," said Reed. "It's been great."
Learn more by visiting tailonthetrail.org.