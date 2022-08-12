BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds.
The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets.
"A couple of weeks before Musikfest, we start ramping up their training, we start doing a lot more crowd training, mock crowds, a lot more obstacles," said Officer Ryan Danko, with the Bethlehem mounted unit.
The team, along with the Pennsylvania State Police and Lancaster City mounted units, are helping keep a festival of this caliber as safe as possible.
"A lot of what we do at Musikfest is we just assess the areas," Danko said. "We're about 9 feet to 10 feet in the air, the officer's vision, so we can see a half a block. So it gives us a huge advantage in a festival like this where you have such densely populated areas and crowds."
From the start of each Musikfest day, officers and their respective horses have duties to fulfill, just like any local police department.
One unique role is what they call "the push" at the end of the evening.
"It's a huge presence to show everyone and let everyone know that they have to come off the streets because at 11 o'clock, the streets are going to be open to traffic," Danko said.
Ultimately, the local team hopes their positions can help bridge the gap between officers and the community.
"We are a very effective community tool, a community asset," said Officer Mark Kuntzman, with the mounted police unit. "We've had nothing but positive interactions no matter what. And it's been just a great experience."
So what happens when Musikfest is over? The officers say their roles are full-time, so they'll go right back to what they do best: patrolling the streets of Bethlehem and keeping the community safe.