BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A story is touching a lot of hearts in the community.
A veteran and his family were recognized and honored Wednesday night in front of a crowd at Musikfest.
They recently received a mortgage-free home, donated by Wells Fargo.
U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. James Fizer recently became a Pennsylvania resident. He says he's now achieved his dream of homeownership in the Keystone State, and he was grateful to be honored at a place like Musikfest.
"When he was on stage, he said he was speechless, and so I think that, even though the word 'speechless' is 'no words,' it says a lot. I think he's grateful," said Laura Haffner, retail bank director for the Greater Pennsylvania region.
Fizer received the keys to his brand new, mortgage-free home, thanks to Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
They've worked together to make this special event possible.
"We have been a partner of theirs for several years," Haffner said. "In fact, across the country we have donated more than 60 homes."
Fizer isn't the first in the state to receive a home in this capacity.
"We provide homes like (Wednesday) night, we also provide payment-free vehicles, and we have a skills for life program and a leadership for life program," said Sandy Ignaszewski, director of transition and mentoring. "Those two programs engage our servicemen and get them out into enjoyable activities and and also into growth activities."
Ultimately, they say Musikfest is the perfect place to honor those locally, as it's a way to bring together the community and spread the word.
"This home here for James and his family is the 11th home in Pennsylvania that Wells Fargo has donated as part of that program," Haffner said.
Wells Fargo says the partnership with the foundation is ongoing, and they'll work to continue to bring future homes to veterans across the state and beyond.