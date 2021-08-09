BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A West Baltimore revitalization council was able to take in the sights and sounds of Musikfest on Sunday. They hope to be inspired.
So many local residents can say they knew someone who worked at Bethlehem Steel. It was a thriving hub for work in a time when local steel was a sought-after resource.
When it shut down in the 1990s, the area sat vacant, desolate and left to the city to decide what happens next.
Musikfest was a thing but it's hard to believe they would've dreamt this up.
Those Steel Stacks are now a backdrop of one of the area's largest outdoor events. It joins the 'then' with the 'now.'
"This is the best example of what can be done with reimagining a community bridging the old, the arts, the new. That's community. That is responsible, sustainable economic development," said Marion Blackwell.
The West Baltimore Reimagining and Redevelopment Council is spending the weekend here to get inspired and see what bit of Bethlehem's resourcefulness they can bring home with them.
"I love the amphitheater too - the atmosphere of that. So, we like that for reimagining Baltimore, as well," said Gary Hyatt.
"In this moment in time, with Covid and all of the other political moments that we're in, we want to know how we can use ourselves to be more centered in our space and creating our economy. That's how we're looking at it," said Denise Johnson.
Musikfest brings out the best of Bethlehem. It shows off the city's rich history, while celebrating it with the one thing that unites us. It makes sense that others want to do the same in their communities.
"We're getting ideas. We're going to have more conversations. We're going to keep imagining and pulling in resources," said Johnson.