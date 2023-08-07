BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Walking around Musikfest in Bethlehem, it is hard to not notice all of the food stands.
There are options of all kinds. While there are many familiar vendors, others are getting their first taste of the fest, like Lower Saucon-based Nick's BBQ.
"We didn't know really what to expect. I was nervous to come here. I told them that I didn't want to at first, so I'm glad we did," said Hallie Roxandich, of Nick's BBQ.
It's all hands on deck this week for Nick's.
"Our brisket is absolutely amazing. All of our barbeque is Texas-style barbeque, so there's no sauce. We put that on the side, if you like it. It's all made in house, all the sauces, pickles, things like that," said Roxandich.
Nearby, Lehigh University-based Chick-N-Bap is cooking Korean barbeque.
"We know Musikfest is a big thing. Just we love the people here in the Valley. Just want to get our food out there, make sure everyone tastes us," said Kent Harris, general manager of Chick-N-Bap.
Harris said Korean barbeque chicken is the number one seller. They've been preparing for Musikfest week.
"Just get our team together, just plan it out and go at it one foot after the other," Harris said.
Nearby, the smell of Bethlehem-based Aqui Es fills the air.
"A lot of people," said Daniel Flores, owner of Aqui Es.
Flores said he has been serving up tacos and nachos to 'festers.
"I wanted something new, that's why. and they gave me the opportunity to come here," said Flores.
Musikfest runs through Sunday, Aug. 13.
