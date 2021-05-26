Bangor Area High School: The Secret Garden | School Spotlight | 2021 Freddy Awards Celebration | Video footage provided by Bangor Area High School
Right Now
83°
Sunny
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage:30%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:36:32 AM
- Sunset: 08:21:55 PM
Today
Partly sunny, breezy, hot again and more humid with a chance of a PM shower or t-storm. The record high for Allentown is 92 degrees set back in 2010.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm possible.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. Not as hot and less humid.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead in high-speed crash in Muhlenberg Township
- Proposed Bethlehem pedestrian bridge draws questions, ideas from community
- A summery and possibly stormy Wednesday, then late week changes
- Driver allegedly flees I-78 traffic stop at more than 130 mph, injures state trooper
- Man charged in deadly Allentown pedestrian crash now in custody
- DOJ: 2 Lehigh Valley men part of interstate crew responsible for burglaries targeting homeowners of Asian descent
- Historic Stirling hotel reopens its doors to Reading community
- Power outage affects Whitehall residents, school district
- Pennsylvania State Police Troop M announces Memorial Day enforcement
- The labor shortage has wages accelerating. Small businesses are trying to keep up
Images
Videos
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
- By Electric Symphony Media
- Updated
- By Prismic
- Updated
- By Brandon Advertising
- Updated