EASTON, Pa. - It's the 20th Freddy Awards at the State Theatre in Easton. And this year it can be watched live in-person, and on WFMZ.
"I love it, I absolutely love it," said Jack Graham, Director of the Freddy Awards.
The performers rehearse for days: running through lines, dance moves, and even testing out their costumes.
But the crew for MBC Teleproductions - sister company of WFMZ - also goes through long hours of preparations.
We talked to Graham about what actually goes into getting the performances live on WFMZ.
"We'll all sit in the front of the audience, watch the performance, I'll point out everything I want them to do, then I go up to the truck and we go through it two to three times and we go from there," Graham said.
Graham says he's been directing the Freddys with a lot of the crew for 17 years, so the process of the cameras, lights, and sound system is second nature.
"What I'm giving them direction on is based on watching each performance, what I want them to shoot," Graham said.
He says every year it gets better and better, and getting to broadcast the talented students that are involved is priceless.
"It's so cool to see the excitement of the kids who do this, all the high schoolers, it's just amazing," Graham said.
The big show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.
You can watch all the fun on WFMZ-TV. We'll also be streaming it live on WFMZ +and on WFMZ.com.