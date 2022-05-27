EASTON, Pa. - High school theater students from all across the area took to the stage and were honored during the 20th Freddy Awards.
The show was held at the State Theatre in Easton on Thursday.
The event celebrated exceptional accomplishments in local high school musical theater.
Bangor Area High School took home the award for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical for its take on Les Miserables.
"We want to thank the Freddy Awards for an absolutely fantastic event," said Evan Finkbeiner, a Bangor student. "A production like this takes a lot of time and money so we want to thank our directors for being the best."
Visit the Freddys page for all of the award winners and acceptance speeches.