LIST: 2022 Freddy Awards nominations announced

It's almost time for the 2022 Freddy Awards.
The nominations were announced Thursday live on 69 News at Noon.
Here are some highlights, or check out the full list:
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Bangor Area - Les Misérables: School Edition
Emmaus - The Addams Family: School Edition
Liberty - The Sound of Music
Parkland - Mamma Mia!
Phillipsburg - Guys & Dolls
Southern Lehigh - Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School
Allentown Central Catholic - Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Belvidere - Godspell
Catasauqua - Chicago: High School Edition
Hackettstown - Sister Act
Moravian Academy - HMS Pinafore
Wilson Area - The Addams Family: New Musical Comedy
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Charles "CJ" Fassl as Jean Valjean; Bangor Area - Les Misérables: School Edition
Evan Finkbeiner as Javert; Bangor Area - Les Misérables: School Edition
Owen Gately as Jesus; Belvidere - Godspell
Jacob Klinedinst as Gomez Addams; Emmaus - The Addams Family: School Edition
Andrew Merkle as Gomez Addams; North Warren Regional - The Addams Family: School Edition
Grant Neff as Albert Peterson; Southern Lehigh - Bye, Bye, Birdie
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Elena Wenrich-Quinones as Ariel; Allentown Central Catholic - Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Angela Dries as Roxie Hart; Catasauqua - Chicago: High School Edition
Rebekah Vermuelen as Maria Rainer; Liberty - The Sound of Music
Alicia Gordon as Josephine; Moravian Academy - HMS Pinafore
Paige Horvath as Audrey; Nazareth Area - Little Shop of Horrors
Brenna Pelizzoni as Sophie Sheridan; Parkland - Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Production Number
Bangor Area - “One Day More” - Les Misérables: School Edition
Catasauqua - “They Both Reached for the Gun” - Chicago: High School Edition
Nazareth Area - “Downtown/Skid Row” - Little Shop of Horrors
North Warren Regional - “Full Disclosure” - The Addams Family: School Edition
Phillipsburg - “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” - Guys & Dolls
Southern Lehigh - “The Telephone Hour” - Bye Bye Birdie
Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance
Elena Wenrich-Quinones - “Part of Your World” - Allentown Central Catholic; Disney’s Little Mermaid
Charles "CJ" Fassl - “Bring Him Home” - Bangor Area; Les Misérables: School Edition
Rebekah Vermuelen - “The Sound of Music” - Liberty; The Sound of Music
Alicia Gordon - “Sorry Her Lot” - Moravian Academy; HMS Pinafore
Paige Horvath - “Somewhere That’s Green” - Nazareth Area; Little Shop of Horrors
Maya Marino Cappello - “Adelaide’s Lament” - Phillipsburg; Guys & Dolls
The 2022 Freddy Awards show airs LIVE from The State Theatre in Easton on May 26 at 7 p.m. on WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and WFMZ+.