 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LIST: 2022 Freddy Awards nominations announced

  • Comments
LIST: 2022 Freddy Awards nominations announced

It's almost time for the 2022 Freddy Awards.

The nominations were announced Thursday live on 69 News at Noon.

Here are some highlights, or check out the full list:

2022 Freddy Awards nominees list

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Bangor Area - Les Misérables: School Edition

Emmaus - The Addams Family: School Edition

Liberty - The Sound of Music

Parkland - Mamma Mia!

Phillipsburg - Guys & Dolls

Southern Lehigh - Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School

Allentown Central Catholic - Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Belvidere - Godspell

Catasauqua - Chicago: High School Edition

Hackettstown - Sister Act

Moravian Academy - HMS Pinafore

Wilson Area - The Addams Family: New Musical Comedy

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Charles "CJ" Fassl as Jean Valjean; Bangor Area - Les Misérables: School Edition

Evan Finkbeiner as Javert; Bangor Area - Les Misérables: School Edition

Owen Gately as Jesus; Belvidere - Godspell

Jacob Klinedinst as Gomez Addams; Emmaus - The Addams Family: School Edition

Andrew Merkle as Gomez Addams; North Warren Regional - The Addams Family: School Edition

Grant Neff as Albert Peterson; Southern Lehigh - Bye, Bye, Birdie

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Elena Wenrich-Quinones as Ariel; Allentown Central Catholic - Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Angela Dries as Roxie Hart; Catasauqua - Chicago: High School Edition

Rebekah Vermuelen as Maria Rainer; Liberty - The Sound of Music

Alicia Gordon as Josephine; Moravian Academy - HMS Pinafore

Paige Horvath as Audrey; Nazareth Area - Little Shop of Horrors

Brenna Pelizzoni as Sophie Sheridan; Parkland - Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Production Number

Bangor Area - “One Day More” - Les Misérables: School Edition

Catasauqua - “They Both Reached for the Gun” - Chicago: High School Edition

Nazareth Area - “Downtown/Skid Row” - Little Shop of Horrors

North Warren Regional - “Full Disclosure” - The Addams Family: School Edition

Phillipsburg - “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” - Guys & Dolls

Southern Lehigh - “The Telephone Hour” - Bye Bye Birdie

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance

Elena Wenrich-Quinones - “Part of Your World” - Allentown Central Catholic; Disney’s Little Mermaid

Charles "CJ" Fassl - “Bring Him Home” - Bangor Area; Les Misérables: School Edition

Rebekah Vermuelen - “The Sound of Music” - Liberty; The Sound of Music

Alicia Gordon - “Sorry Her Lot” - Moravian Academy; HMS Pinafore

Paige Horvath - “Somewhere That’s Green” - Nazareth Area; Little Shop of Horrors

Maya Marino Cappello - “Adelaide’s Lament” - Phillipsburg; Guys & Dolls

The 2022 Freddy Awards show airs LIVE from The State Theatre in Easton on May 26 at 7 p.m. on WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and WFMZ+.

2022 High School Performance Videos

  • Updated

2022 Freddy Awards participating high schools | Watch the Freddy Awards Thursday, May 26th LIVE from the State Theatre in Easton, PA on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and WFMZ+.

As featured on

More information

Comments disabled.
Right Now
75°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 60%
  • Cloud Coverage: 63%
  • Wind: 14 mph
  • UV Index: 6 High
  • Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM
  • Sunset: 08:08:51 PM

Today

Partly sunny and seasonably mild.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night.

Tomorrow

Clouds, a little sun, and mainly dry, but a shower or two is possible, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

News Direct From Entertainment Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Tags

Right Now
75°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 60%
  • Cloud Coverage: 63%
  • Wind: 14 mph
  • UV Index: 6 High
  • Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM
  • Sunset: 08:08:51 PM

Today

Partly sunny and seasonably mild.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night.

Tomorrow

Clouds, a little sun, and mainly dry, but a shower or two is possible, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

News Direct From Entertainment Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire