It's almost time for the 2023 Freddy Awards.
The nominations were announced Thursday live on 69 News at Noon.
The Freddy Awards recognize and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and in Warren County, New Jersey.
See some highlights below, or check out the full list:
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Bangor Area - Anastasia
Emmaus - Fiddler on the Roof
Freedom - Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Parkland - Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Southern Lehigh - Rock of Ages: Teen Edition
Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School
Allentown Central Catholic - Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Belvidere - Urinetown
Hackettstown - Pippin
Moravian Academy - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Saucon Valley - Mary Poppins
Wilson Area - Pippin
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Andrew Spagnola as Dmitry; Bangor Area - Anastasia
Jacob Klinedinst as Tevye; Emmaus - Fiddler on the Roof
Connor Dinwiddie as J. Pierrepont Finch; Liberty - How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
Eric Wood as Curly; Parkland - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Jake Delesky as Gomez Addams; Phillipsburg - The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
Eli Mercedes as Seymour Krelborn; William Allen - Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Elizabeth Rutt as Anya; Bangor Area - Anastasia
Angelina Dries as Leading Player; Catasauqua - Pippin
Marion Keller as Belle; Freedom - Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Emily Bachl as Laurey; Parkland - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s
Oklahoma!
Tori Davis as Sherrie Christian; Southern Lehigh - Rock of Ages: Teen Edition
Nico Rodriguez as Audrey; William Allen - Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Production Number
Emmaus - “Tradition” - Fiddler on the Roof
Freedom - “Be Our Guest” - Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Liberty - “Brotherhood of Man” - How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
Northampton Area - “We Both Reached for the Gun” - Chicago: Teen Edition
Parkland - “The Farmer and The Cowman” - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Phillipsburg - “When You’re An Addams” - The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
Saucon Valley - “Step in Time” - Mary Poppins
Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance
Elizabeth Rutt - “In My Dreams” - Bangor Area; Anastasia
Aidan Heil - “Corner Of The Sky” - Catasauqua; Pippin
Hannah Relvas - “Happily Ever After” - Easton Area; Once Upon A Mattress
Jacob Klinedinst - “If I Were A Rich Man” - Emmaus; Fiddler on the Roof
Kaylee Babiak - “I Guess I’ll Miss the Man” - Hackettstown; Pippin
Grace Spellacy - “Get Out And Stay Out” - Salisbury; 9 to 5 the Musical
Dylan Penyak - “Corner Of The Sky” - Wilson Area; Pippin
The 2023 Freddy Awards show airs LIVE from The State Theatre in Easton on May 25 from 7-10 p.m. on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ+ app.