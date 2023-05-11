Freddy Awards 2022

It's almost time for the 2023 Freddy Awards.

The nominations were announced Thursday live on 69 News at Noon.

The Freddy Awards recognize and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and in Warren County, New Jersey.

See some highlights below, or check out the full list:

FULL LIST: 2023 Freddy Award nominations

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Bangor Area - Anastasia

Emmaus - Fiddler on the Roof

Freedom - Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Parkland - Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Southern Lehigh - Rock of Ages: Teen Edition

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School

Allentown Central Catholic - Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Belvidere - Urinetown

Hackettstown - Pippin

Moravian Academy - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Saucon Valley - Mary Poppins

Wilson Area - Pippin

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Andrew Spagnola as Dmitry; Bangor Area - Anastasia

Jacob Klinedinst as Tevye; Emmaus - Fiddler on the Roof

Connor Dinwiddie as J. Pierrepont Finch; Liberty - How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

Eric Wood as Curly; Parkland - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Jake Delesky as Gomez Addams; Phillipsburg - The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

Eli Mercedes as Seymour Krelborn; William Allen - Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role 

Elizabeth Rutt as Anya; Bangor Area - Anastasia

Angelina Dries as Leading Player; Catasauqua - Pippin

Marion Keller as Belle; Freedom - Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Emily Bachl as Laurey; Parkland - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s

Oklahoma!

Tori Davis as Sherrie Christian; Southern Lehigh - Rock of Ages: Teen Edition

Nico Rodriguez as Audrey; William Allen - Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Production Number

Emmaus - “Tradition” - Fiddler on the Roof

Freedom - “Be Our Guest” - Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Liberty - “Brotherhood of Man” - How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

Northampton Area - “We Both Reached for the Gun” - Chicago: Teen Edition

Parkland - “The Farmer and The Cowman” - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Phillipsburg - “When You’re An Addams” - The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

Saucon Valley - “Step in Time” - Mary Poppins

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance

Elizabeth Rutt - “In My Dreams” - Bangor Area; Anastasia

Aidan Heil - “Corner Of The Sky” - Catasauqua; Pippin

Hannah Relvas - “Happily Ever After” - Easton Area; Once Upon A Mattress

Jacob Klinedinst - “If I Were A Rich Man” - Emmaus; Fiddler on the Roof

Kaylee Babiak - “I Guess I’ll Miss the Man” - Hackettstown; Pippin

Grace Spellacy - “Get Out And Stay Out” - Salisbury; 9 to 5 the Musical

Dylan Penyak - “Corner Of The Sky” - Wilson Area; Pippin

The 2023 Freddy Awards show airs LIVE from The State Theatre in Easton on May 25 from 7-10 p.m. on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the WFMZ+ app.