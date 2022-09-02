EASTON, Pa. — The State Theatre in Easton is seeking qualified evaluators for its Freddy Awards program, which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theater, and runs from January to May.
The theater is seeking candidates who have extensive experience in one of the arts disciplines and a strong sense of objectivity. It recommends candidates with a BFA or BA in theatre, music, dance, or related area to apply.
Evaluators are required to attend an orientation meeting in early January and a final evaluator meeting in May; first-year evaluators must also attend an evaluator training session in November.
All candidates must be available and willing to commit to attending at least 16 high school musicals during the course of the program.
To become an evaluator, complete the 2023 Freddy Awards evaluator application.
The Freddy Awards is broadcast live on 69-WFMZ-TV and streamed on WFMZ.com each year.
The 2023 show will be on May 25. More information about the partnership can be found on the Freddy Awards website.