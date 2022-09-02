EASTON, Pa. -- The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. is seeking qualified evaluators for their Emmy® Award winning FREDDY© Awards program. The program recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theatre, and runs from January to May.
They are seeking candidates who have extensive experience in one of the arts disciplines and a strong sense of objectivity. They highly recommend candidates with a BFA or BA in theatre, music, dance, or related area to apply.
Evaluators are required to attend an Orientation Meeting in early January and a Final Evaluator Meeting in May.
First year evaluators must also attend an Evaluator Training Session in November.
All candidates must be available and willing to commit to attending at least 16 high school musicals during the course of the program.
To find out more, visit the 2023 FREDDY© Awards Evaluator application.