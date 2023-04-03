Today

Sunshine mixing with clouds. A little breezy at times in the afternoon but certainly turning milder.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower can't entirely be ruled out, mainly for areas well north of the Lehigh Valley. Low near 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Quite warm with partly sunny skies. A morning stray shower, mainly well north of the Lehigh Valley, can't entirely be ruled out. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.