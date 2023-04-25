2023 Freddy Awards participating high school | Watch the Freddy Awards Thursday, May 25th LIVE from the State Theatre in Easton, PA on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and WFMZ+.
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School: Disney’s Beauty And The Beast
Right Now
56°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 32%
- Cloud Coverage: 36%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:08:51 AM
- Sunset: 07:51:36 PM
Today
Sunshine mixing with clouds and rather cool again. High 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Turning out mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Such a fluke thing': Local photographers share pictures of Northern Lights, which could be seen in Pa., NJ Sunday night
- Wells Fargo to close branches in Berks, Bucks
- 2-year-old boy in Bucks killed by downed tree
- Schuylkill County horse to race in Kentucky Derby
- PA Superior Court ruling clears the way for trial of man accused in overdose death of former stand-out Slate Belt athlete
- Crews fight fire in Lower Heidelberg
- Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer with a 'rebel heart,' dies at 96
- Reading City Council learns Pagoda repairs will cost at least $2.87 million
- BASD's William Penn Elementary to remain closed Tuesday after wall collapse
- 'I couldn't imagine being in another district': BASD appoints Jack Silva as new superintendent
Images
Videos
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
sponsored
- By Greenspring Media
-
sponsored
- By Rock and Roll Beauty
- Updated
sponsored
- By John Moran Auctioneers
-