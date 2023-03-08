2023 Freddy Awards participating high school | Watch the Freddy Awards Thursday, May 25th LIVE from the State Theatre in Easton, PA on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and WFMZ+.
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of low relative humidity, a strong northwest wind, and relatively dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon across Delaware, Maryland, much of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values will be around 30 percent. The northwest wind will range from 15 to 20 MPH with gusts of 25 to 30 MPH. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.
42°
- Humidity: 52%
- Cloud Coverage: 24%
- Wind: 25 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:25:19 AM
- Sunset: 06:00:51 PM
Staying windy and seasonable with a mix of clouds and sun.
Partly cloudy.
Partly sunny and still breezy.
