The pandemic pushed many traditions onto the backburner, but on Thursday, one of them came roaring back.
High school students across the region once again gathered together to hear the Freddy Awards nominations announced live on 69 News.
69 News reporter Rob Manch was live at Parkland High School, which brought home 11 Freddy Award nominations for their production of Mamma Mia.
They were just one of 28 schools across the Lehigh Valley celebrating Thursday afternoon, and it was a special day for several seniors we spoke with who were nominated in their very last high school production.
"I've been watching the Freddys every year since 7th grade because I've been doing theater since 6th, and it would just mean so much, because it's such a big, lived-up event, and right before college it would be really incredible," said Laurel Bendetti, a senior at Parkland nominated for best supporting actress.
Bendetti joined her friends Katarina O'Mara and Brenna Pelizzoni in receiving nominations in their production of Mamma Mia.
"It's insane that it happened, and I'm so excited, and I'm just so grateful that I get to be with everyone again and be recognized," said O'Mara.
"I just remember watching all the upper classmen and seeing all their hard work and seeing them get nominated, and it's just crazy to be in that position now," said Pelizzoni.
Over at Freedom High School, the celebration was just as wild.
"We worked our butts off for three or four months to really put on a spectacular show and our kids did everything they could," said Justin Amann, the school's theater director.
One of their nominees was Julia Ruhf for best supporting actress.
"It's just so amazing to be recognized for all of our hard work the past few months, with our hours and hours on end of rehearsals and teaching people choreography and learning it all. It's amazing," said Ruhf.
But for Parkland, the work isn't over. The kids there were nominated for best overall musical, meaning they're going to be performing at the Freddy Awards.
"Next week we'll gather as a cast again and rehearse a number again, and we'll sort of have to re-block it so it works on the stage," said Frank Anonia, Parkland's spring musical director.
Now all of those nominees have to wait two more weeks before they learn if they are going to win a Freddy Award. The 2022 Freddy Awards show airs LIVE from The State Theatre in Easton on May 26 at 7 p.m. on WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and WFMZ+.