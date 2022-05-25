EASTON, Pa. - Thursday is the big night for high school theater students in our area.
It's the 20th Freddy Awards at the State Theatre in Easton. After a couple years away from the theater during the pandemic, the show is finally back in full production, and for seniors it's an emotional time.
Because of COVID they haven't gotten to see the award show at full production. So, they're going to give it everything they've got to make up for the lost time.
"I remember pointing to the TV and saying to my mom, 'I'm going to be up there one day,'" said Catasauqua High School student Hannah Kurczeski.
"This is one of the last things I'm doing in high school, so it's a lot of mixed emotions," said Adam Walker, a Freedom High School student.
For 20 years local high school theater programs have been putting on shows, with the hopes of getting that Freddy Award nomination.
And for this year's seniors at the Freddys, it's an even bigger deal than usual.
"I saw the seniors on stage and I thought they were the coolest people ever and now I get to be the senior on stage. I'm so excited," said Hackettstown High School student Bella Cetani.
"I feel like I got to perform the best show of my life now," said Dieruff High School student Damon Mack.
For the last two years, the show was either virtual, or pre taped. So to have the full production back in person, live on stage, is a big deal.
"This year being on stage in front of a live audience, it can't compare," Kurczeski said.
On Thursday night, the State Theatre in Easton will be filled with students in colorful costumes, makeup, and with a ton of heart, ready to see their hard work pay off.
"I'm so proud of everyone here. And I'm so happy for everyone, I wish everyone could win. Because everyone here deserves it," said North Warren Regional High School student Emily Pilny.