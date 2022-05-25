EASTON, Pa. - Thursday is the 20th Freddy Awards at the State Theatre in Easton.
"It's amazing to see how fast we put it together with everyone's determination," said Catasauqua High School student Dominic Melendez.
Theater students from high schools in the area spend months getting their costumes, songs, and dance moves perfected with the hopes of walking away with an award.
And to make sure everything goes off without a hitch, there's hours of rehearsals at the State Theatre leading up to the big night.
"We spend a lot of our time doing choreography," said Grace Bielski, a student at Hackettstown High School. "It's a lot of physical work going into it."
"It's worth it. It really is worth it," said Northampton High School student Eliza Doll.
This year the event is back in front of a live audience, something a lot of the performers say they've been waiting for.
"We're here, we're actually doing this, we're entertaining people," said Evan Flick, a Warren County Tech student.
And no matter their age, grade, or experience level up on that stage, they're just happy to be here with other students who share the same passions.
"Everyone's confident, everyone knows what they're doing, it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be very exciting and I can't wait," said Northampton Area High School student Shawn Laub.
You can watch the Freddy Awards on Channel 69 WFMZ-TV, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. You can also stream the show on WFMZ + and stay up-to-date with the evening's winners on WFMZ.com.