Watch as 29 schools from Lehigh, Northampton, and Warren County participate in the 2023 Freddy Awards LIVE from the State Theatre in Easton, Pa.

The Freddy Awards is a 3-hour, live television show that recognizes and rewards outstanding achievements in local high school musical theater.

BONUS FEATURES: 360 Cam Stage View | Backstage View

You can also watch the broadcast on TV as well as the FREE WFMZ+ streaming app.