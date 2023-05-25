If you are experiencing problems with this livestream player, please click here.
Watch as 29 schools from Lehigh, Northampton, and Warren County participate in the 2023 Freddy Awards LIVE from the State Theatre in Easton, Pa.
The Freddy Awards is a 3-hour, live television show that recognizes and rewards outstanding achievements in local high school musical theater.
BONUS FEATURES: 360 Cam Stage View | Backstage View
You can also watch the broadcast on TV as well as the FREE WFMZ+ streaming app.
How to watch the Freddy Awards Show
You can watch on your TV or any smart device!