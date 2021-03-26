Daily Games
A federal appeals court has sided with a photographer in her copyright dispute against a foundation that has marketed a series of Andy Warhol works of art based on her pictures of Prince. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday in …
The chief brand officer and wrestling star husband Cody are the subject of a new reality show coming to TNT.
Pulitzer Prize-winning Texas author Larry McMurtry has died at the age of 84. His family said in a statement that he died Thursday night of heart failure. McMurtry penned books and screenplays…
Plus, he teases the 'toxic relationship' between his character and Kevin Bacon's Jackie Rohr.
Plus, will she be returning to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'?
Kristen Bell admits that parenting has been "very hard" during the coronavirus pandemic and she and her husband Dax Shepard have been having therapy sessions to help them cope.
Kourtney Kardashian took her children to Aspen for "a fun, quick trip" in the snow.
Iggy Azalea has told her Twitter followers she's "bounced back" since giving birth to son Onyx last year.
Jessie J and her new boyfriend Max Nguyen have been spotted out and about in Los Feliz, California.
The NBC comedy lost viewers between episodes of the two-part farewell.
Plus, how her character, the rigid head of hospitality, has been thrown for a loop.
The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot high sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock's split-fingered “live long and prosper” gesture. The museum …
There's something a little off about Captain America 2.0.
Dave Grohl has revealed he "didn’t really have a plan" after Kurt Cobain's death.
Bindi Irwin has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Chandler Powell and took to Instagram to confirm the news.
'The Hobbit' actor James Nesbitt admits his experience working on the trilogy was "mixed", although he'll "always treasure it".
Meredith's sister is the latest dead character to join her on the beach in her mind.
'The carpet has been pulled out from under him,' the star says. Will he return to his lone wolf days?
The restored Ghent Altarpiece is going back on show at Saint Bavo's Cathedral in Ghent this weekend. Yet for all the brilliance in rejuvenated color and fresh details in this iconic piece of W…
Scottish singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced he is postponing all his 2021 concerts to concentrate on completing his second album to release in 2022.
- Parents must be told of cannabis offense under new NJ law
- Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
- Health Beat: Preventable cancer risks
- How Peeps are making a comeback after a pandemic year
- New Jersey expands vaccine eligibility to include those 55+, starting April 5
- Reading murder suspect charged in shank attack of Lehigh County corrections officers
- The ABCs of melanoma
- Psychologist talks post-pandemic mental health challenges
- Reading prepares for PIAA boys basketball championship
- Impeachment probe to examine COVID tests for Cuomo relatives