The region is celebrating St. Patrick's Day this week and weekend. Here's a look at events happening around the area.
LEHIGH VALLEY
City of Allentown
St. Patrick's Parade, Sunday March 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The 64th Allentown St. Patrick's Parade is stepping off at 1:30 p.m. The parade will feature 10 Pipe Bands, 8 Divisions and over 2,000 marchers from organizations, schools, companies and community groups throughout the greater Lehigh Valley Area.
The parade will form at the Fairgrounds track near the Liberty and 19th Streets gate. The parade will proceed west on Liberty, turn north on 19th Street, west on Tilghman St. to 25th St. Then south on 25th St. back to Liberty St, then east on Liberty and disband back at the Fairgrounds 19th St. gate.
Coronation Celebration, Friday March 17, 2023
The 2023 King and Queen of the Allentown St. Patrick's Parade will be crowned at the annual Coronation Celebration in the Agricultural Hall Annex, (Charles Hall),at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Purchase discounted advance tickets on the website or regular price at the door.
Come and congratulate Tina and Frank Ford as the 2023 Queen and King.
The Coronation Celebration is 7:30 to 11 p.m. with the Coronation ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and includes a copy of the 2023 St. Patrick's Parade Program Book and a door prize ticket. There is no cost for anyone under 21. Live entertainment with bag pipers and step dancers provides genuine Irish flavor leading up to the crowning ceremony. This is a BYOB evening, beer and soda are provided. Food is available for purchase during the event. Tickets are required. The Allentown Fairgrounds/Agricultural Hall Annex is located at 19th and Liberty Streets, Allentown, PA 18104. Advance Ticket and info at https://www.allentownstpatricksparade.com/tickets/
Irish Flag raising at City Hall on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Open to the public, this annual raising of the flag of the Republic of Ireland at City Hall Plaza in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and the contributions of persons of Irish descent to the greater Allentown area. Festivities include bagpipe music, Irish Step Dancers, Mayor Tuerk, and members of City Hall.
Irish Cultural Community Day, Saturday, March 18, 2023 from noon to 4 p.m.
The Annual Irish Cultural Community Day will be held at the Agricultural Hall Annex at the Allentown Fairgrounds and is presented by the Allentown St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. Irish Cultural Community Day is a family friendly free event and features Irish dancers, hurling demonstrations, Celtic games, face painting, music and an Irish passport to get stamped. See the presentation of awards to the local schools Poster Contest winners. Snacks and soft drinks are included. For more information go www.allentownstpatricksparade.com
St. Patrick's Sunday Mass, Sunday March 19 at 9:15 a.m.
Open to the public, the official Parade Mass and blessing of the statue of St. Patrick is held at Immaculate Conception Church, in the original Irish 6th ward. The Most Reverend Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of Allentown, will celebrate the Parade Mass at 9:15 a.m.
Sláinte festival at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem
March 16-18
Fiddles and whiskey take center stage at the second annual Sláinte festival, a three-day event focused on the music and traditions of the Emerald Isle.
There will be several bands from Ireland, Scotland, the Lehigh Valley and beyond, along with traditional food and whiskey pairings supervised by Neville Gardner and his team at Red Stag.
City of Bethlehem
St. Patty's Saturday Celebration in the SouthSide
A full day of activities, live music, food, and fun for the whole family. Start the day with a complete Irish Breakfast from F&A Grog House at 10 AM. Afterwards, take the family to Color Me Mine Lehigh Valley for a creative pendant and shamrock pin painting activity from 11AM-1 PM. It is $7 to paint a pendant, and $10 to paint a shamrock pin. Families can return to Color Me Mine later in the day for a Kids Night Out workshop and movie night from 5:30-7:30 PM. Tickets are $40 per child. Children ages 6 and older may be dropped off for this event, and younger children may attend with a parent.
Snack on a blend of cultures at Couchpota.Doh! Kitchen. The local Ecuadorian comfort food spot is putting their spin on a classic Irish-American meal with their Breaded Corned Beef & Cabbage Mash Potato Balls topped with
gooey mozzarella cheese.
Enjoy Irish Step Dancing with the O'Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance at F&A Grog House from 6-8PM, and at Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub at 8:30 PM.
Live musicians and bands for St. Patty’s Saturday Celebration in the SouthSide include:
● Mackay Pipe Band at Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub at 1 PM
● Toga Party Band at Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub from 2-5 PM.
● Chuck Schubert at F&A Grog House from 4-6 PM
● Dear Anna at F&A Grog House from 9 PM - 12 AM
● The Two Taboo at Five Maidens Cider Company from 7-10 PM
● American Street Band at The Steel Pub Sports Bar & Grille from 7-11 PM
● Blackwater at Godfrey Daniel's Coff
Bethlum Go Bragh!
Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. through Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m.
We’re painting the Downtown green and kickin’ off St. Patrick’s Day in a big way this year! Join us for Celtic-inspired music, entertainment, food, cocktail trails, Irish Gnomes, and a scavenger hunt, which completes this exciting lineup for a festive week-long event! Make sure to bring your green-game to the Historic District, and celebrate with us! Click here for details
Olde Homestead Golf Club
6598 PA-309, New Tripoli area
St. Patrick's Day specials -- March 16-19
Bring your friends and treat yourself to Green Beer, an Irish Car Bomb, Irish Coffee, and Bangers and Kraut.
Rising River Brewing
1955 Willow Lane, Lower Macungie Township
St. Patty's Week celebrations and specials, March 15-19
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Jack Cassidy's Irish Pub
990 E. High Street, Pottstown
All day Irish celebration on March 17
Breakfast from 8-11 a.m., Irish menu 11 a.m. to close
BERKS COUNTY
Colebrookdale Railroad's Bagpiper Train
64 S. Washington St., Boyertown
March 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The haunting sounds of a real bagpipe will play the train out of the station. Once on board, enjoy a multi-course authentic Irish dinner. This is an approximately 3-hour round-trip excursion leaving from Boyertown station. Limited to ages 16 and up. Tickets here