HERSHEY, Pa. - Singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga will perform at Hersheypark Stadium.
The first-time performance at Hersheypark was announced Monday.
The Chromatica Ball Tour will make a stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday, August 28. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
This is the first time Lady Gaga will perform in Hershey.
Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.
The Chromatica Ball Tour promises to be a full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits and the first-ever public live performances from the no. 1 selling, critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album “Chromatica.”