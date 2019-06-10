Music Monday: Ben Tyler
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - His pop-based melodies and emotionally-driven lyrics have landed him many opportunities, including opening for national acts like Guster, Simple Plan, Ludacris and Collective Soul, to name a few.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Allentown's own Ben Tyler for Music Monday.
