Music Monday: Doug Kaetz

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - He's a local musician who performs all over the region, and his band is really making a name for themselves, performing at places like Xfinity LIVE, in front of more than two thousand people, for Phillies Opening Day.

We're shared the sounds of Doug Kaetz with our audience for Music Monday recently.

He joined WFMZ's Eve Russo in the studio, along with Shawn Cavanaugh on electric bass.