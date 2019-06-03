Music Monday: Flowers for Taco
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Flowers for Taco is an Allentown based band that knows how to bring a room alive. The high energy group plays originals and top 40 party covers. They were featured on Music Monday on 69 News at Sunrise.
This Week's Circulars
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pepper spray prompts hazmat situation at Easton Area Middle School
- Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected
- Updated Hearing for Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial scheduled for Monday
- One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque
- Updated Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks
- Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest
- Updated Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
- Child safety: How to choose a trustworthy babysitter
- Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills
- Middle school students build, race go-karts