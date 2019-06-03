Music Monday

Music Monday: Flowers for Taco

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 12:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:17 PM EDT

Music Monday: Flowers for Taco

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Flowers for Taco is an Allentown based band that knows how to bring a room alive.  The high energy group plays originals and top 40 party covers.  They were featured on Music Monday on 69 News at Sunrise.

