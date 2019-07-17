Music Monday: Jimmy Farrell
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - He sings a mix of Irish Folk, Country, and American Folk tunes, and he recently stopped by 69 News at Sunrise to help us get the work week started!
The Lehigh Valley's own Jimmy Farrell joined WFMZ's Eve Russo for Music Monday.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Widows and finances
Losing a partner changes a lot of things for women, including how they spend and save their money.Read More »
- Music Monday: Jimmy Farrell
- Milk the moment: App helps combat phone addiction
- Nutrition and hospitalization
- 69News at Sunrise: Limeport Stadium celebration
- 69News at Sunrise: Doylestown at Dusk Car Show
- 69News at Sunrise: the Pump Boys and the Dinettes
Latest From The Newsroom
- Hot, humid Wednesday with increasing t-storm chances later into Thursday
- Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- Police seeking white car in death of woman found on bypass
- Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
- Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting
- The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States
- Updated Widows and finances
- Updated Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
- Bethlehem mayor recalls SteelStacks climbing incident